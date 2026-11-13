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Pa., other states reach $63 million settlement with Family Dollar stores over misrepresentation of prices, AG’s office says
By Jacob Kise,8 days ago
HARRISBURG – A $63 million national settlement was reached with Family Dollar Stores to resolve allegations that the company routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags, and advertisements. Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday says he, along with the Federal Trade Commission...