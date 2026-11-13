undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Chasing Fridays: daine, hardcore check-in, Threshold Q&A, more
By Eli Enis,4 days ago
A few things at the top before getting into this week's Chasing Fridays. 1) ICYMI, I'm now publishing a longform piece every Tuesday: a Q&A, a playlist, a list, an essay – the format will vary week to week. This week, I ran a lengthy interview with Colin Young, host of the HardLore podcast, member of a dozen hardcore bands (Twitching Tongues, God's Hate), and the owner of a couple record labels. The response to this interview has been tremendous, and I'd like to welcome the many new subscribers who are right now receiving their first Chasing Fridays in their inbox.