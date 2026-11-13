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New $100M center for innovation now open in Jasper
By Nathan Watson,7 days ago
A little under a year and a half since its groundbreaking on May 19, 2025, the Heman Drummond Center of Innovation has officially opened its doors in Jasper. Developed by the Walker Area Community Foundation, the new state-of-the-art facility will provide access to advanced manufacturing, robotics, cybersecurity, cosmetology, health sciences and skilled-trades education for up to 2,100 students in Alabama.