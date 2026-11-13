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Several pets ready to find a new home
By Allison Matos,7 days ago
With so many adorable adoptables to choose from, it’s hard to find an excuse not to bring home a new best furriend this weekend!. Skydive is a 1½ year old Shepherd-mix, rescued as a stray. She is playful, affectionate, and convinced that personal space is a complete myth. Wherever you go, she’s right there, especially if that place happens to be the kitchen. She’s the kind of dog who follows you from room to room, just to make sure you’re never alone… ever. Skydive is ready for any adventure or happily hanging out at home. Skydive would do best in a home where she is the only pet.