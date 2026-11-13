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Concert Review: Letlive and Hawthorne Heights Deliver an Unforgettable Night at Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
8 days ago
Letlive opened for Hawthorne Heights in Philadelphia on October 27th at Brooklyn Bowl. They blew the roof off!! I have never seen them live or heard more than 1 song by them before shooting this set, and now they're #2 on my top artists list. Their energy was electric, running all over the place, including somehow getting to the back of the room with a wired mic.