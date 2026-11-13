undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Taylor Swift Oscar, Grammy Campaigns Continue: She’ll Play Live on CMA Awards Next Week Appearing for First Time in 13 (Yes, 13) Years
By Roger Friedman,7 days ago
Today is Friday the 13th. As we all know, 13 is Taylor Swift’s favorite number. And now, 13 years after her last appearance on the CMA Awards, Taylor is returning and performing live. On November 18. Taylor will undoubtedly sing her Oscar-ready song “I Knew It, You Know Them,...