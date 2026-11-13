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50 Cent Trolls Ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang with AI-Generated ‘P.I.M.P.’ Remix
By Ny MaGee,7 days ago
*50 Cent has found a new target for his online jokes: Jensen Huang, the co-founder who just stepped down as Nvidia’s chief executive. The rapper and television producer posted an AI-generated remix of his “P.I.M.P.” music video on Instagram, HotNewHipHop reports. In this version, Huang’s likeness replaces Snoop Dogg in the original. 50 captioned the clip with a mock job offer. “Jensen don’t sweat it come be head of AI at G-Unit film & television,” he wrote. “GLG GreenLightGang in full effect.”