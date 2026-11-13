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Arepa King Closes Hagerstown Location Ahead of Gaithersburg Opening
By Patrick Herron,7 days ago
Arepa King, a Venezuelan restaurant preparing to open its first Montgomery County location in Gaithersburg’s Kentlands neighborhood, has announced the permanent closure of its Hagerstown restaurant as it transitions to the new location. The Hagerstown restaurant officially closed on Thursday, November 12, after opening in February 2025. In a...
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