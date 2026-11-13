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IntroducingThe Studio Underd0g 04Series Calendar
By TanTan Wang,7 days ago
When you think about British microbrand Studio Underd0g, three-handers and chronographs probably come to mind. And you’d be right, because that’s pretty much what the brand has been up to since its founding, starting with the Seagull-powered 01Series chronographs, the distinctive sapphire-and-screw-dialed 02Series field watches, and the monopusher 03Series Sellita-powered chronographs. But finally, the brand branches out into calendar complications with the new, more classically-inspired 04Series.