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Disney Store and Disney Parks’ New Star Wars Life Day Releases Include a Full-Size Grogu Animatronic
By Rachel Leishman,7 days ago
For Star Wars fans, there are plenty of holidays to celebrate within the fandom. The joy of May the Fourth has been celebrated for years, with Lucasfilm and Disney giving us plenty of exciting new things to love. But another holiday for Star Wars fans comes from a very specific aspect of the franchise: Life Day. Introduced in the Star Wars Holiday Special that was, for years, hard to find, Life Day is a celebration for Wookiees like Chewbacca. To celebrate our favorite Wookiee, fans can now celebrate Life Day with some incredible new releases from the Disney Store and Disney Parks, and Collider is thrilled to bring you an exclusive first look.