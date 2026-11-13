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‘Hellboy’ Creator’s Dark Fantasy Universe Officially Expands With New Series
By Rob London,7 days ago
In 1993, Mike Mignola created Hellboy, one of the most iconic horror comic characters of the 20th century; he's gone on to star in countless comics and graphic novels, and four feature films. Now, Mignola and frequent collaborator Ben Stenbeck have created a new world of horror, fantasy, and folklore: the Lands Unknown. Now, Collider is proud to exclusively reveal that Stenbeck will be returning to the Lands Unknown with an all-new Dark Horse Comics miniseries, Furious Redbrow.