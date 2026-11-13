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Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors Updated by NBA Insider with Latest Intel from 'Rival Teams'
By Adam Wells,4 days ago
Assuming Irving remains healthy and continues to play well, it's reasonable to believe he would opt out for a multiyear deal. His age doesn't line up with the rebuilding timeline centered around Flagg, but the Mavs have plenty of financial wiggle room in the short-term because they don't have significant contracts on their books.