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‘Dexter: Resurrection’ Star Breaks Down Episode 3’s Brutal Kill Table Death
By Tania Hussain,7 days ago
Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Season 2, Episode 3. Gabriel Luna is no stranger to playing characters with a dark side, but his latest role in Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 takes things to a very disturbing place. In Episode 3’s “Live Free and Die,” we formally meet Luna’s creepy serial killer character, Ray Ballard — better known as the Sleepy-Eyed Killer. Ray takes pleasure in tormenting his victims long before killing them by sneaking into their homes, rearranging their belongings, and making them question their own sanity. It’s a crazy AF premise that only the Paramount+ series could pull off.