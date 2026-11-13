undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Bitcoin Price Crashes Below $70K as Liquidations Top $1.6 Billion
By Michael B,7 days ago
Bitcoin price crashes below the psychologically important $70,000 level for the first time since August, extending a broader crypto market sell-off as a stronger US dollar and rising expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike weigh on investor sentiment. The decline triggered a wave of forced liquidations across derivatives markets, with more than $1.6 billion in leveraged positions wiped out over 24 hours.