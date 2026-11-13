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Greenville City Council approves annexations, rezoning and traffic signal upgrades
By News 12 Staff,7 days ago
How many acres did Walton North Carolina, LLC annex in Greenville?. What agreement did Greenville make with NCDOT for traffic signals?. Why was the 50-in-10 Affordable Housing Initiative recognized?. GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The Greenville City Council approved several rezoning and annexation requests, changes to development regulations and a citywide...