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Allergan Studies Show Improved Facial Satisfaction After Injectables in GLP-1 Patients
7 days ago
Phase 4 studies found improvements in patient-reported facial appearance following hyaluronic acid filler treatment alone or in combination with neurotoxin and skincare. Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, announced results from two Phase 4 studies of aesthetic treatment in adults taking glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications. Participants reported improved satisfaction with their facial appearance after treatment in both studies, HARMONY in DIVERSITY and HALO.