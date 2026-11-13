undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Samsung Galaxy Tab S12+: The Perfect College Laptop Replacement
By Tyler Lee,7 days ago
This post is sponsored by Samsung. Rewind the clocks back 10-15 years ago, laptops were more or less an essential part of college. You used it to take notes and do your assignments. In fact, back then tablets were largely seen as entertainment devices, nothing more. But fast forward to today, tablets have become just as powerful as laptops, if not more so.