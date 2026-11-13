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Trump says Apple’s Tim Cook should be Nvidia’s next CEO
By Tyler Lee,7 days ago
President Donald Trump has weighed in on who should run Nvidia, and his pick is Apple’s Tim Cook. According to a report from The Hill, Trump said in a Truth Social post that Cook is the only man to take Jensen Huang’s place as Nvidia CEO. He praised Huang’s work and added, “A Legend replaces a Legend!” Nvidia’s chips underpin much of the AI boom, so who runs the company matters well beyond Silicon Valley.