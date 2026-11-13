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Weekly Coffee News: New Coffee Education Certificate + ICO Price Edges Down
By Daily Coffee News Staff,7 days ago
Welcome to DCN’s Weekly Coffee News! Subscribe here for all the latest coffee industry news. Also, check out the latest career opportunities at CoffeeIndustryJobs.com. Coffee-focused Cover Your Assets (CYA) has released a comprehensive update to its equipment tracking and field service software for coffee businesses. Highlights of the v.7 update include entirely new user interfaces for web and mobile portals, plus significant speed and efficiency improvements, according to the company. The core data management functions of the software — used for service and inventory management, among other uses — have been enhanced, while the new dashboard features widgets that turn data points into visible metrics. “Version 7 also has significant new and improved functionality,” the company said in an announcement shared with DCN. “The new features are designed to work on terms defined by coffee roasters, distributors, manufacturers and service companies.”