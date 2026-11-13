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First Trailer for 'Julián' Mermaid Story Animation by Cartoon Saloon
By EDITORIALS,8 days ago
"If you're going to be a mermaid, we can make you a costume together." 🧜♀️ GKids has revealed the new official trailer for the animated film titled Julián, one of the latest creations from the iconic Irish animation studio known as Cartoon Saloon. Directed by Louise Bagnall (of the Oscar nominated short animated film Late Afternoon), and based on the New York Times bestseller "Julián Is a Mermaid" by Jessica Love, Julián has been brought to life by an outstanding team of animators. This originally premiered at the 2026 Toronto Film Festival and is now set for a theatrical release starting in March 2027 next year. The story is about a young boy whose dream of becoming a mermaid transforms both his summer & his relationship with his grandmother. TIFF explains more: "When he learns of the city’s upcoming Mermaid Parade, he dreams of marching as a mermaid alongside his three new pals. But Julián's joyful certainty about who he is unsettles his abuela’s expectations, setting them both on a path towards greater understanding." With the voices of Knyght Darius Jack, Milcania Diaz-Rojas, Lisa-Kaindé Diaz, Naomi Diaz. TIFF reviews state that Julián "is a wonderful example of how children’s fare can handle complex subject matter without dumbing things down or ignoring the very real feelings of shame and isolation kids everywhere experience." Jump in.