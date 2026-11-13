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Governor Newsom Commutes 548 Inmates on Death Row
By Nick Welsh,8 days ago
Sign Up to get Nick Welsh’s award-winning column, The Angry Poodle delivered straight to your inbox on Saturday mornings. NO SECOND CHANCE: For my money, ambitious, opportunistic guys get a bad rap, especially if they’re the sort — like Gavin Newsom, for example — to sport slicked-back hair like former Lakers coach Pat Riley. News alert to Gavin Newsom: You will never be Pat Riley. For my money — again with my money — Newsom is the only Californian with even the slightest chance of making it to the White House, as he let us all know last week, before we’d recovered from our midterm hangovers. Kamala? Please.