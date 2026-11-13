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SpaceX is set to make an audacious grab for ‘holy grail’ of rocketry. Here are the risks
By Jackie Wattles, CNN,7 days ago
(CNN) — A crucial test today could bring SpaceX one step closer to revolutionizing spaceflight — or cast new uncertainty on the company’s boldest ambitions. SpaceX will for the first time attempt to bring every part of its massive Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, back to dry land — intact — during a mission set to launch on Friday between 5:45 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. ET.