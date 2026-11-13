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FTC and 17 states secure $63M settlement with Family Dollar stores regarding price transparency
7 days ago
Family Dollar will pay $63 million to settle Federal Trade Commission and state allegations that the company routinely charged customers more at the register than the prices displayed on shelves, price tags and advertisements, costing consumers millions of dollars. Entities participating in the complaint against Family Dollar are the Federal...