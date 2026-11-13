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The biggest strategical fail the Red Team made in the finale of the Internet Invitational is not the one you're thinking
By Christopher Powers,7 days ago
Given how absolutely buckled Salim "The Dream" was during the Internet Invitational finale, it's hard to imagine a scenario where the Red Team is even able to push that match to the 18th hole, let alone win it. The guy was so beyond gone that Dave Portnoy, who is hardly straight edge, had to get him a designated golf cart driver. For liability reasons. Thankfully, it seems like this experience was a wake-up call for Salim, who has just completed a 90-day sober challenge. We wish him well.
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