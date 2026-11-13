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Crystals Indicate Early Earth Was a “Sponge” for Oxygen
By Tom Metcalfe,7 days ago
Earth acted as a geological sponge for oxygen for more than a billion years before the Great Oxidation Event (GOE) occurred about 2.3 billion years ago, according to new research. Geologists had long suspected that limited amounts of gaseous oxygen were produced by bacteria on Earth before the GOE, a tipping point that transformed the primordial oxygen-free atmosphere forever into the life-sustaining envelope that it is today. But a new study in Nature Geoscience is the first to establish how long ago such oxygen started being absorbed by geological processes in Earth’s mantle.