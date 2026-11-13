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J.G. Petrucci Nears Completion of 216,000 SF Cold Storage Project in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
8 days ago
BETHLEHEM, PA. — Regional developer J.G. Petrucci Co. Inc. is nearing completion of a 216,000-square-foot cold storage project in the Lehigh Valley city of Bethlehem. The building at 757 Hellertown Road is being developed in partnership with BGO Cold Chain, an investment group that specializes in that subcategory of industrial product, and is fully preleased to Freshpet. J.G. Petrucci’s in-house construction team, Iron Hill Construction Management, served as the general contractor for the project, which is expected to be fully complete by the end of the year.