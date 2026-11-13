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Hotel of the Week: A New San Sebastián Stay Is Housed Within a Belle Époque Cinema
By Jenn Rice,4 days ago
After four decades as a vacant landmark in the center of San Sebastián, the Palacio Bellas Artes, one of Spain’s earliest cinemas, has reopened as a hotel. Original architect Ramón Cortázar, a pioneer of Basque design, drew on Paris’s Gaumont Palace for the Beaux-Arts building, which opened in 1914 at the height of the city’s Belle Époque. Today, the entrance runs across the former stage and the lobby opens into a double-height space where the orchestra seating once was.