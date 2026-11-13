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Driver with suspended license jailed after driving unregistered Lincoln Town Car
By Staff Report,7 days ago
A 43-year-old Lady Lake man was arrested early Saturday morning after police discovered he was driving an unregistered vehicle with a suspended license. At approximately 12:50 a.m. on Nov. 7, a Lady Lake Police Department corporal observed a silver Lincoln Town Car traveling southbound on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. A routine check of the vehicle’s license plate revealed that the tag had been replaced and was actually registered to a 2009 white Hyundai Sonata.
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