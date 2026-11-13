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What is a good example of an esports facility feasibility study?
By Austin Miller,7 days ago
What is a good example of an esports facility feasibility study?. A good esports facility feasibility study shows whether a school or university can realistically turn an idea for a gaming space into a facility that students will use and the institution can afford to operate. It examines student demand, available space, technology requirements, construction costs, staffing, and ongoing expenses before recommending whether the project should move forward.