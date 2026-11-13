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Crestwood girls’ cross country takes fourth place at OHSAA Division III meet
By Daniel Sherriff,7 days ago
A historic cross country season for the Crestwood Red Devils girls’ team has ended with them leaving their mark at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III state meet in Fortress Obetz. The Red Devil girls cemented their place as the best girls’ cross country team in school history by finishing in fourth place, scoring 198.0 points with a 4-12-13-50-119 finish.“