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2027 NFL Draft: Prospects to watch for the Steelers
By Ryan Parish,7 days ago
The Steelers were not buyers at the deadline and held onto their picks. Who could they be eyeing in the 2027 draft?. After the Steelers’ bye week and a quiet trade deadline for the black and gold — where Pittsburgh made a point to hold onto future draft capital — now is as good a time as ever to take a look at the team’s needs and a sneak peek at the upcoming 2027 NFL Draft.