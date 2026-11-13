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Proposed wind project southeast of Cheyenne gets Laramie County Planning support
By Garrett Grochowski,7 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An energy development company’s request for a permit with Laramie County to develop a wind project will head to the Board of County Commissioners next week after earning the Planning Commission’s recommendation Thursday. If the project is eventually fully approved, the company will develop a 5,000-acre energy development between Laramie County and Weld County, Colorado.
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