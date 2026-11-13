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CFOs On the Move: Week ending Nov. 13
By Lauren Muskett,7 days ago
Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress will become interim CEO of the chipmaker, replacing Jensen Huang, who resigned amid alleged affair scandals. Kress will continue as executive vice president and CFO while serving as interim CEO until the company names a permanent successor. The company said it will consider internal and external candidates. Kress, who joined Nvidia in 2013 after holding senior finance roles at Cisco and Microsoft, has been a key figure in the firm’s AI-driven expansion beyond gaming processors into powering generative AI.