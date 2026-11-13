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Leara Gray Pollock
By Editorial,8 days ago
Leara Gray Pollock, 76, of Double Springs, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2026. She was born December 27, 1949 to Billie and Lorene Gray in Haleyville. Visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2026, from noon until 1 p.m. at Shady Grove Baptist Church in Double Springs, where her funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Burial will be at the adjoining cemetery. Brother Russ McDonald will officiate. Nichols Funeral Home will direct.