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CFO job descriptions are outdated, experts say
By Dan Niepow,7 days ago
Plenty of ink has been spilled over the widening role of the CFO, but far less has been said about job descriptions themselves. As finance teams take on responsibility for enterprise-wide strategy and growing tech stacks, the standard job posting for a finance chief simply is not keeping pace, experts say. It’s exacerbating an already existing shortage on the financial talent bench.