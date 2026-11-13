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Nathan Fillion Confirms Lanterns Star Aaron Pierre Appears in Man of Tomorrow
By Fatima Castillo,8 days ago
Primary Subject: Nathan Fillion confirms on-screen Green Lantern team-up scenes with Aaron Pierre in Man of Tomorrow. Key Update: Nathan Fillion officially confirmed that his Green Lantern, Guy Gardner, shares direct screen time with Aaron Pierre's John Stewart in Man of Tomorrow, giving fans their first big-screen pairing ahead of the film's July 9, 2027 release.