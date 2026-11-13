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Diane Marie Ward
By Submitted,7 days ago
Diane Marie Ward (Hruby) passed away at home Saturday, October 31, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Diane was born at St. Luke’s Hospital on May 4, 1940 to John and Elsie Hruby (Jelinek) who lived on E. 131st Street in Cleveland at their Paint and Wallpaper Store and residence. Diane was a current resident of Nelson Twp for the past 12 years living on her son-in-law’s farm, the Collins Farm, on Bloom Road. Prior to that, she was a resident of Chagrin Falls.