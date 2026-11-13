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Charles Millwood Jr.
By Editorial,7 days ago
Charles Eugene Millwood, Jr., 69 - beloved husband, father, Paw Paw and friend to many - went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Charlie was born on May 7, 1957, to Charles Eugene Millwood, Sr. and Lilly Beatrice Pendley Millwood of Oakman. He graduated from Oakman High School in 1975 and went on to attend the University of North Alabama, where he studied secondary education and political science. He later continued his education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, studying agency counseling and earning his master’s degree in education in 1984. During this time, he began his counseling career at the Northwest Alabama Mental Health Center in Jasper.