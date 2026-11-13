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“Reality Fair” Teaches High Schoolers How To Budget
By Hannah Byrom,8 days ago
This is such a great idea, all high schools should do this!. Over at Blackman High School, students got a taste of the real world with a “Reality Fair” financial event. Redstone Federal Credit Union helped put this on and taught the kids how to budget for things like housing, gas, groceries, food, and more. The different stations at the event showed kids how financial decisions can have a big impact, like at one station, the students who had mock-low credit scores were limited in the vehicles they could afford.