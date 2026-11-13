undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
French Onion Stuffed Mushrooms Recipe for Easy Parties
By Annie,4 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. French onion stuffed mushrooms give you everything you love about French onion soup without the soup. Each one is a mushroom cap filled with sweet, jammy caramelized onions and topped with melted, bubbling Gruyère. They taste like the mushroom-and-onion topping you’d pile on a steak at a steakhouse, and they fit in two bites.