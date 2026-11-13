\u003cdiv>\u003cp>\u003cb>Girls: Aquilla 21 Oglesby 20\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Gypsie Browning. 10 points 3 rebounds 6 steals \u003c/p>\u003cp>Gracie Thompson 4 points 3 rebounds \u003c/p>\u003cp>Payton Schu 4 points 1 rebounds \u003c/p>\u003cp>Jasmine Gonzalez. 2 points 1 rebound 1 steal\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cb>Boys: Oglesby 20 Aquilla 16\u003c/b>\u003c/p>\u003cp>Carter Shannon 12 points 5 rebounds 5 steals \u003c/p>\u003cp>Ethan Robles 4 points 1 rebound 2 steals \u003c/p>\u003cp>Bentley Goff 2 points 6 rebounds \u003c/p>\u003cp>Fernando Uribe 1 point 2 rebounds \u003c/p>\u003cp>Nolan Byrd 1 point 3 rebounds \u003c/p>\u003c/div>