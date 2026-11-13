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Secretly ordered by Bill Gates, Breakthrough is the most expensive superyacht to charter in the world at $3.9 million a week. However, guests must leave the vessel for six long hours whenever it refuels as workers in astronaut suits pump liquid hydrogen chilled to -423°F
By Sayan Chakravarty,7 days ago
At €3.5 million (approx. $3.9 million) per week, Feadship’s 390-foot Breakthrough is arguably the most expensive superyacht charter in the world, offering an extraordinary combination of technological innovation, lavish accommodation, and exclusivity. However, chartering this remarkable vessel comes with an unusual inconvenience that even its wealthiest guests cannot escape. Whenever Breakthrough needs to replenish its liquid hydrogen supply, everyone aboard must disembark for approximately 6 hours while the crew carries out an elaborate refueling operation. It is an extraordinary compromise for a yacht that promises virtually every imaginable luxury, but its pioneering hydrogen propulsion system demands an entirely different approach to life at sea.