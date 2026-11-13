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Commentary: Trinidad ruling clears way to overturn Jamaica’s anti-sodomy law
By Maurice Tomlinson,7 days ago
Will foot-dragging by cautious LGBT activists and homophobic judges finally end?. Jason Jones’ victory over Trinidad and Tobago’s anti-sodomy law brought me to tears. Among other things, it was a much-needed vindication of my decades of work and sacrifice for LGBT+ human rights across the Caribbean. I was so burned out by this work that I had to take a sabbatical for my mental health when I became suicidal. I was only persuaded to return after encouragement by an excellent Canadian lawyer, Douglas Stollery, as well as the unwavering support of the HIV Legal Network, and most importantly, my own son came out to me as gay. I am no longer fighting these laws just for myself but also for him and all young queer Jamaicans.