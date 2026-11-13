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Bolivar, Hornsby and Toone Elementary Schools Earn TVAAS Level 5, District Earns Level 3
7 days ago
Hardeman County Schools earned a Level 3 designation under the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS), indicating that the district met expectations for student academic growth. The district said this marks the second time in its history that it has reached Level 3. Hornsby Elementary School, Toone Elementary School and Bolivar...