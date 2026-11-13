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Neag School’s Annual Scholarship Celebration Highlights Students and Donors
By Alexandra Ghiz,7 days ago
On Oct. 4, the UConn Neag School of Education held its annual Scholarship Celebration, which highlights students’ academic achievements and the generosity of donors who financially support their pursuit of higher education. “Scholarships have an immense impact on our students, who go on to impactful careers throughout Connecticut and...