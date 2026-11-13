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ReMA focuses on recycling career pathways on America Recycles Day
By DeAnne Toto, Editorial Director,7 days ago
This America Recycles Day, Sunday, Nov. 15, the Recycled Materials Association (ReMA) is showcasing its nationwide efforts to introduce students to the recycled materials industry and create pathways to rewarding careers. Washington-based ReMA notes that recycled materials are essential to American manufacturing, infrastructure and everyday products, adding that ensuring these...