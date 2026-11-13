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Mammoth Energy Services gets a new president
7 days ago
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. announced the promotion of Bernard “Bernie” Lancaster from Chief Operating Officer to President, effective November 9, 2026. Lancaster has served as Mammoth’s Chief Operating Officer since July 2025, following his tenure as Vice President of Operations. During more than a decade with the Company, he has held leadership positions across Mammoth’s operating businesses and has played an important role in improving operating performance and executing the Company’s strategic initiatives.