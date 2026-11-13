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2 men hot-wired golf carts at retirement community, tried to sell them on Facebook: police
By WKRC,8 days ago
THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Two men were accused of hot-wiring golf carts at a retirement community, then trying to sell them on Facebook. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, two men were arrested in connection with a series of golf cart thefts in The Villages, Florida, and investigators are asking the public for help identifying possible additional victims.