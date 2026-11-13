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DLG expands North American dairy exhibition network with launch of Mexican Dairy XPO in Guadalajara for February 2028
By Edited by:,4 days ago
Completing a tri-national USMCA exhibition platform alongside the Canadian and American Dairy XPOs, the inaugural event in Jalisco—Mexico’s top milk-producing state—will connect over 150,000 Mexican dairy producers with global milking, genetics, nutrition, and robotic herd technologies. The German Agricultural Society (DLG) is expanding its North American exhibition...