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Caleb Wilson OUT 4–6 WEEKS! Is This MATAS’ MOMENT? + Bulls Powell Trade Dilemma
By BVM Sportsdesk,,7 days ago
Caleb Wilson’s expected 4–6-week absence forces the Bulls to reshuffle their offense and reassess their trade plans. Matas Buzelis could take on a bigger role, but Chicago will need to create better opportunities for him and limit costly mistakes. The injury also raises the question of whether trading Norman Powell would leave the team short on proven scoring.